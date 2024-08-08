Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.76. 348,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,672. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. Tidewater’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,156.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total value of $18,295,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533,037 shares in the company, valued at $272,605,441.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,156.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,909 shares of company stock worth $54,277,485 over the last three months. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 6,322.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile



Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

