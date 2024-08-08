Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 1.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 4,438,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,925,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Tilray alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TLRY

Tilray Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Tilray’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 157,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tilray by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 21.1% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.