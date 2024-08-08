Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 8,714,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 26,000,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. CIBC reduced their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 36,687.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 117,891 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tilray by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tilray by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 103,207 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

