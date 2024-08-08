Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0408 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance
TPHD traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $35.64. 36,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a market cap of $233.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $36.94.
Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile
