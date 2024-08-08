Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSCGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0097 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

TPSC stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.59. 23,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $128.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

