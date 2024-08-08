Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Lowered to Strong Sell at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.25.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.58. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $146.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 168.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

