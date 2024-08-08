TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. TopBuild updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $29.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.92. 755,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,075. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

