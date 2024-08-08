TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Cut to $395.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $452.89.

Shares of BLD traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.36. 100,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.17 and its 200-day moving average is $408.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 838.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

