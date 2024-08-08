Topgolf Callaway Brands’ (MODG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.80% from the stock’s previous close.

MODG has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $17.74.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 203,481 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

