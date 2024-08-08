Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,539,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 2,230,746 shares.The stock last traded at $11.86 and had previously closed at $12.22.

The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODG. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,251.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

