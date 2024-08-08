Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading Up 0.2%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $29.69. 38,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 78,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $575.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPYP. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $4,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

