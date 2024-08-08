Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Up 3.3%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.72 and last traded at $87.67. 1,027,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,113,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 219.18, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,472,000 after buying an additional 659,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.