Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

COOK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 208,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,120,684.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 304,660 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the first quarter worth $118,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 398.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

