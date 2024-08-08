Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Raymond D. Pittard Sells 1,805 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $327.63. 983,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,500. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.11 and its 200-day moving average is $307.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $351.41. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

