TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) PT Raised to $41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THS. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

THS stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

