TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 453,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $48.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TreeHouse Foods Company Profile
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
