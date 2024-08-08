TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 453,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

