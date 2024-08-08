Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TREX. Loop Capital lowered Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered Trex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,184. Trex has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trex

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $31,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

