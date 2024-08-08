Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Trex updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Trex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TREX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.67. 1,600,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $101.91.

Get Trex alerts:

Insider Activity at Trex

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TREX

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.