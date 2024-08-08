Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCW

Trican Well Service Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$5.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$3.79 and a 52-week high of C$5.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of C$271.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.