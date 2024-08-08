Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.16 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS.

Trinseo Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TSE stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 481,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,755. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $14.82.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.19%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

