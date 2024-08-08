Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRIP. Barclays decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,228. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

