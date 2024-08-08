Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRIP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

