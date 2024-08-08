Truist Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Truist Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of TFC opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

