Truist Financial Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $33.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $28.57 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock worth $964,484 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 329,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 88,396 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $287,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,055.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

