Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J)

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $153.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.55.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 40.8% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

