Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 8%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $26.88. 2,529,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,775,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
See Also
