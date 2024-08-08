Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $35.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.22.

TWST stock opened at $44.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $205,200.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,748.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $205,200.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,748.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $123,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,053,978.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,327 shares of company stock worth $978,760. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 110,036 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

