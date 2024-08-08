Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.47.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,741,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,266,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,659,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

