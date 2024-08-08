Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Evercore ISI

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Melius Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,761,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,319,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

