Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,886,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,215,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.