Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 3.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $67.82 and last traded at $67.60. Approximately 5,886,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 19,215,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

