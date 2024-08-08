UBS Group Boosts Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target to $7.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TMCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.71.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. 537,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $385.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts

In related news, Director James T. Treace bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,139,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,618.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Mott bought 36,802 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $161,192.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,027,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,501,558.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 593,902 shares of company stock worth $2,930,422 over the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

