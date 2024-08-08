UBS Group Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $70.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,171. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,953.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477 over the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

