UBS Group Increases Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $51.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. Fluor has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 6,642.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

