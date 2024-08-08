UBS Group Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $11.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of UPWK traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,062,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,849. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,496 shares of company stock worth $2,231,891. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,115,000 after acquiring an additional 770,088 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 71.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 679,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Upwork by 132.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 964,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 549,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

