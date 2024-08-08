UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Scotiabank

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.61.

UDR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. 127,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,211. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in UDR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in UDR by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in UDR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in UDR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in UDR by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

