Ultra Tops 24 Hour Volume of $731,926.51 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $30.34 million and $731,926.51 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,272.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.47 or 0.00567142 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00068751 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08090368 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,270,917.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

