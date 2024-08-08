Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.05. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 450,990 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UGP shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $1,169,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.