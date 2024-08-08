UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Amy Harris Sells 736 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $69,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

UMBF stock opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.71. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $105.21.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

