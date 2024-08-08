Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Up to $6.27

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $7.06. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 838,262 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UA

Under Armour Trading Up 19.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 529,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 24,302.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.