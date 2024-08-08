Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.80. 1,939,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.96 and its 200-day moving average is $239.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

In other news, insider Whited Elizabeth 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, insider Whited Elizabeth 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

