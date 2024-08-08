United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 2.4 %

PRKS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.44. 589,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $26,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.