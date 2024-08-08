Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

