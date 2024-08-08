Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Posts Earnings Results

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Universal Technical Institute updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.730 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 41,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTI shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

