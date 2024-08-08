Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,596. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.87 million, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.