Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URG shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $101,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $101,394.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,651.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,370,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 1,786,023 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ur-Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 153,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

