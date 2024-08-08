Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Urbanfund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$44.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.18 million during the quarter. Urbanfund had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 54.43%.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

