UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.
UWM Stock Performance
UWMC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 2,652,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,479. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.35 million, a PE ratio of 272.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03.
UWM Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on UWMC
UWM Company Profile
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UWM
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.