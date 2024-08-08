UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

UWM Stock Performance

UWMC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 2,652,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,479. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.35 million, a PE ratio of 272.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

