UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.

UWMC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 2,489,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,214. UWM has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $809.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at $626,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 16.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

