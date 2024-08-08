V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.19.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 8,727,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,948. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. V.F.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 132,650 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

